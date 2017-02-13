Ed Asner, Valerie Harper to Reunite w...

Ed Asner, Valerie Harper to Reunite with Cloris Leachman at 2017 Sedona International Film Festival

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Ed Asner and Valerie Harper, whose careers and links to Mary Tyler Moore helped create lasting memories and historic television, will join colleague and friend Cloris Leachman for a special event at the 23rd annual Sedona International Film Festival at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17. Asner, who is making his third appearance at the Festival, and Harper, will be on hand for "Cloris on Comedy: An Evening with Cloris Leachman" on Friday at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road in Sedona. The duo will present Leachman with the Sedona International Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award and join her on stage for a Q&A session with the audience following Cloris on Comedy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb 9 Moldy Waters 16
gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09) Feb 5 Tfox76 15
Martin family Jan 20 Colorado1979 1
News Anti-suicide fence goes up Dec '16 Rocky Redfield 1
Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10) Nov '16 Guest1674 22
Firehouse Donuts and Leah Phelps (Dec '15) Nov '16 Peterson 37
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Oct '16 Nottrue 258
See all Sedona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedona Forum Now

Sedona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sedona, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,329 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC