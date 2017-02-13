Ed Asner, Valerie Harper to Reunite with Cloris Leachman at 2017 Sedona International Film Festival

Ed Asner and Valerie Harper, whose careers and links to Mary Tyler Moore helped create lasting memories and historic television, will join colleague and friend Cloris Leachman for a special event at the 23rd annual Sedona International Film Festival at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17. Asner, who is making his third appearance at the Festival, and Harper, will be on hand for "Cloris on Comedy: An Evening with Cloris Leachman" on Friday at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road in Sedona. The duo will present Leachman with the Sedona International Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award and join her on stage for a Q&A session with the audience following Cloris on Comedy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.