City preps for holiday traffic
Motorists driving in Uptown this weekend should be prepared to see a few changes.The city announced this week that the Public Works and Sedona Police departments are coordinating to ensure business access and traffic safety on State Route 89A through the Uptown area for Presidents Day.
