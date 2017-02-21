Budget would increase salaries
Sedona-Oak Creek School District officials are searching for savings that would enable the district to increase salaries in next year's budget."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedona Red Rock News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Elmer
|Fri
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb 9
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb 5
|Tfox76
|15
|Martin family
|Jan '17
|Colorado1979
|1
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Guest1674
|22
|Firehouse Donuts and Leah Phelps (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Peterson
|37
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC