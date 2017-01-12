Waste plan hits halfway mark
The city is halfway through its first wastewater master plan update in nearly two decades and according to staff and consultants, everything is flowing right.An update was given to the Sedona City Council during its Tuesday, Jan. 10, meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedona Red Rock News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Jan 5
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|14
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|Boarder Petrol
|14
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Guest1674
|22
|Firehouse Donuts and Leah Phelps (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Peterson
|37
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Oct '16
|Nottrue
|258
|Would anyone be interested in an in home daycar...
|Oct '16
|mdhaegele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC