SFD explores potential bond

The Sedona Fire District is in the exploratory stage to see if a general obligation bond is needed to catch up on improvements that were identified more than 15 years ago.The district is establishing a citizen committee to look at options of how to generate the needed funding to replace two fire stations and update others.

