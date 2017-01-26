SFD explores potential bond
The Sedona Fire District is in the exploratory stage to see if a general obligation bond is needed to catch up on improvements that were identified more than 15 years ago.The district is establishing a citizen committee to look at options of how to generate the needed funding to replace two fire stations and update others.
