REVEALED: The one place where McDonald's famous arches are NOT golden ...
Yes folks, if you are ever travelling through Sedona, Arizona in the US, you will find that the McDonald's restaurant there has BLUE arches. When McDonald's bosses were looking to opening a restaurant there, the new town was putting the finishing touches to its building and signage restrictions.
