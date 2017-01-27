'Paint 'n Spurs: The Men Who Founded the Cowboy Artists of America' is Released
Four men walked into a bar and over booze, beer and laughs they created a new art organization that represented America's historical heritage. They called this creation The Cowboy Artists of America.
