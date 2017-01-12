Michael Feinstein, Bruce Hornsby to Perform at Sedona International...

Tickets for three-time Grammy Award-winner Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemaker's Sedona International Film Festival opening concert on Saturday, Feb. 18 and five-time Grammy nominee Michael Feinstein 's performance of the Great American Songbook on Friday, Feb. 24 go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Tickets for the Hornsby performance are $65 or $55. VIP tickets for the best seats at the Sedona Performing Arts Center , 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road in Sedona, and a backstage pre-concert meet-and-greet with Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers are $100.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.