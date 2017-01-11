Master Esri's Collector in New 3-Day ...

Master Esri's Collector in New 3-Day Workshop

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Directions Magazine

January 11, 2017: GeoMattix is pleased to announce a new 3-day workshop on Designing and Deploying Foolproof Collector Projects for those new to GIS field data collection with Esri's Collector app. The hands-on workshop will take place in Sedona, Arizona, March 20 - 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Directions Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09) Jan 5 TipsyFromCentralC... 14
News Anti-suicide fence goes up Dec 12 Rocky Redfield 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Dec 12 Boarder Petrol 14
Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10) Nov '16 Guest1674 22
Firehouse Donuts and Leah Phelps (Dec '15) Nov '16 Peterson 37
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Oct '16 Nottrue 258
Would anyone be interested in an in home daycar... Oct '16 mdhaegele 1
See all Sedona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedona Forum Now

Sedona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Sedona, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC