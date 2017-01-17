Main Street to disband
All good things must come to an end.After more than 20 years in operation, merchants and board members decided to sunset the Sedona Main Street Program during a meeting held on Thursday, Jan. 12. But instead of being disappointed, SMSP Vice President and longtime member John DiBattista said it should be looked upon not as the end of a program but ... (more)
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Jan 5
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|14
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|Boarder Petrol
|14
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Guest1674
|22
|Firehouse Donuts and Leah Phelps (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Peterson
|37
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Oct '16
|Nottrue
|258
|Would anyone be interested in an in home daycar...
|Oct '16
|mdhaegele
|1
