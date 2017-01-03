Council to talk tourism deal
In recent years, members of the Sedona City Council have suggested the need to see if the city is getting the biggest bang for its buck in regard to promoting Sedona as a tourist destination.One of the biggest proponents of seeking a request for proposal or request for quote has been Vice Mayor John Martinez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedona Red Rock News.
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Dec 26
|Hugh Cocker
|13
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec 12
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Dec 12
|Boarder Petrol
|14
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Guest1674
|22
|Firehouse Donuts and Leah Phelps (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Peterson
|37
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Oct '16
|Nottrue
|258
|Would anyone be interested in an in home daycar...
|Oct '16
|mdhaegele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC