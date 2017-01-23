Cloris Leachman to Receive 2017 Lifet...

Cloris Leachman to Receive 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award at 23rd Sedona International Film Fest...

Monday Jan 23

Oscar and eight-time Emmy-award winning actress Cloris Leachman will receive the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Sedona International Film Festival, Feb. 18-26. The nine-day festival features 160-plus films selected from more than 1,200 documentaries, features, shorts and special-interest films submitted for consideration.

