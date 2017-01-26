City pushes Soldier Wash work
Work will continue to move forward on a city drainage project to help eliminate the type of flooding that occurred over the last decade that left a path of destruction in its wake.On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Sedona City Council approved a public infrastructure cost-sharing agreement with Tlaquepaque and Los Abrigados, through resolution.
