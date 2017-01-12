Audience member to Speaker Ryan: Obam...

Audience member to Speaker Ryan: Obamacare saved my life

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

An audience member at CNN's town hall with House Speaker Paul Ryan said President Barack Obama saved his life through the Affordable Care Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09) Jan 5 TipsyFromCentralC... 14
News Anti-suicide fence goes up Dec '16 Rocky Redfield 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Dec '16 Boarder Petrol 14
Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10) Nov '16 Guest1674 22
Firehouse Donuts and Leah Phelps (Dec '15) Nov '16 Peterson 37
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Oct '16 Nottrue 258
Would anyone be interested in an in home daycar... Oct '16 mdhaegele 1
See all Sedona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedona Forum Now

Sedona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Sedona, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,855,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC