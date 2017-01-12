Woman wanted in California killing found in Arizona
The sheriff's office says deputies were dispatched to a business in the Village of Oak Creek near Sedona regarding a man and woman reportedly trying to score drugs and alcohol in the parking lot. Deputies encountered a woman who gave the wrong spelling of her name and was later determined to be 23-year-old Tabitha Taravella, a suspect in a killing in Yreka, California.
