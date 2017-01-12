The Latest: Phoenix-area storm fills ...

The Latest: Phoenix-area storm fills washes, floods streets

Thursday Dec 22

A weather system that dropped heavy rain on parts of the Phoenix area has moved on but left some street flooding and full desert washes in its wake. Photos posted on social media by other entities showed a car in standing water on a street underpass at Interstate 17 and a flooded unbridged crossing of a desert wash.

Sedona, AZ

