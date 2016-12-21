SPD upgrades range, armory

SPD upgrades range, armory

The Sedona Police Department has a pair of improvement projects in the works designed to help with officer training and safety.The projects include improvements to the department's shooting range near the wastewater treatment plant and expansion of the armory at city hall.

