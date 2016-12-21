Holiday Central in full swing
The holiday season is officially upon us as Holiday Central kicked off its fourth year this past weekend with the lighting of the tree in Uptown and breakfast with Santa.And this year, an old Sedona favorite will make its return but with a holiday twist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedona Red Rock News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec 12
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Dec 12
|Boarder Petrol
|14
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Guest1674
|22
|Firehouse Donuts and Leah Phelps (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Peterson
|37
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Oct '16
|Nottrue
|258
|Would anyone be interested in an in home daycar...
|Oct '16
|mdhaegele
|1
|Would anyone be interested in an in home daycar...
|Oct '16
|mdhaegele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC