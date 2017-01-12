Extraordinary, inclusive paintings displayed at Downtown church
Seventeen years ago, Andrea Bowes received a tarot card reading at a bookshop in Sedona, Arizona. The reader, after looking at Bowes' cards, fervidly expressed to Bowes that she was an artist and the world was waiting for what she had to paint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Jan 5
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|14
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec 12
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Dec 12
|Boarder Petrol
|14
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Guest1674
|22
|Firehouse Donuts and Leah Phelps (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Peterson
|37
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Oct '16
|Nottrue
|258
|Would anyone be interested in an in home daycar...
|Oct '16
|mdhaegele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC