Council fixes grant program
The city of Sedona's annual small grants program hit a snag this summer, which led City Council to decide it was time to revamp and simplify the process for everyone involved.Council spent an hour going over the current requirements of those nonprofits seeking grants during its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting.
