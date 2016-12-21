Anti-suicide fence goes up
The Arizona Department of Transportation is making good on a promise to help prevent suicides off Midgley Bridge.On Friday, Dec. 2, ADOT announced that in partnership with Sedona, the U.S. Forest Service and Coconino County, it will add protective fencing over the next few weeks to the bridge, located north of Sedona on State Route 89A.
#1 Monday Dec 12
I think it says a lot about Sedona's brand of "spirituality" that's it's become a Suicide Vortex. Misguided folks come here looking for fulfillment & enlightenment and find it's just another jive tourist trap and the red rocks are as dead as any other rocks. I pray for fires & floods to sweep this overcrowded pile of stuccoed BS off the earth and let the land return to the way the Creator intended.
