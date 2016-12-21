5 things to do in AZ with out-of-town guests

AAA Travel experts reveal the top five places to take your out-of-town guests to give them the full Arizona experience: Tinsel Town Lights Up Tlaquepaque, Sedona: The Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village transforms into a winter wonderland full of holiday lights with "Tinsel Town," where local businesses have created stunning holiday displays. You can tour anytime for free in December between dusk and 9 p.m. Desert Botanical Gardens - Las Noches De Las Luminarias, Phoenix: Treat your guests to native desert plants illuminated by 8,000 hand-lit luminaria bags and thousands of twinkle lights.

