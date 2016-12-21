Eight treated for CO exposure

Eight treated for CO exposure

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Sedona Red Rock News

A family of eight - ranging in age from 8 to 79 - were transported to the hospital following exposure to carbon monoxide.According to Sedona Fire District Fire Inspector Rick Evans, crews were dispatched to a home on Andante Drive at 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. Initial units arrived on scene in less than three minutes and found an adult male ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedona Red Rock News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-suicide fence goes up Dec 12 Rocky Redfield 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Dec 12 Boarder Petrol 14
Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10) Nov '16 Guest1674 22
Firehouse Donuts and Leah Phelps (Dec '15) Nov '16 Peterson 37
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Oct '16 Nottrue 258
Would anyone be interested in an in home daycar... Oct '16 mdhaegele 1
Would anyone be interested in an in home daycar... Oct '16 mdhaegele 1
See all Sedona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedona Forum Now

Sedona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Sedona, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,911

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC