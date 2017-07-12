Sedalia Park Board approves new downtown park project -
Plans for a new park in downtown Sedalia will soon begin after the Sedalia Park Board gave approval to the project during Thursday night's meeting. City of Sedalia Community Development Director John Simmons and Sedalia Downtown Development Inc. Executive Director Meg Liston met with the board Thursday to get their approval for a downtown park at Second Street and South Ohio Avenue, the former location of several buildings that were torn down in May 2014 after two were damaged by fire in December 2012.
