Sedalia, Independence Men Indicted For $7 Million Marijuana Conspiracy
July 6, 2017 Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that two men were indicted by a federal grand jury July 5, 2017 for their roles in a $7 million conspiracy to distribute marijuana in Pettis, Cooper, Boone, Morgan, Pulaski and Jackson counties. Zachary Scott Nutt, also known as 'Tuna,' 35, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Sedalia, Mo., and Nicholas Anders Glaholt, 34, of Independence, Mo., were charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City, Mo.
