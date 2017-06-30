Photos: Old Sedalia water tower to get new coat of paint -
A workman with AMF Electrical Contractors Inc., of St. Louis, lowers a piece of equipment Thursday afternoon from the top of the old Sedalia water tower at East Main Street and South Massachusetts Avenue. AMF crane operator Ricky Stange said the men were decommissioning the water tower so it could be repainted.
