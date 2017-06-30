Pettis County Commission weighs options for 911 System

Since its inception in 1993 in Pettis County and Sedalia, the Pettis County 911 System has seen relatively few changes or upgrades. That may soon change after James Theisen, Pettis County 911 Director and the three members of the Pettis County Commission recently attended a conference in San Antonio, Texas, to learn about the latest systems and upgrades available to the county.

