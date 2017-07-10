Medical student learns importance of self-worth through elderly patient -
For someone to give of themselves in the care and service of others takes a great deal of knowledge and understanding of the medical field, but perhaps it also takes just as much compassion and understanding of the patient. For Cole Bredehoeft, a medical student who completed his third-year clinical clerkship Thursday with Dr. Jeffrey Sharp in Sedalia, those lessons have become the foundation for his belief in caring for his future patients.
