Live at The Hayden Liberty Center: Alice In Wonderland Jr.

The Hayden Liberty Center invites all to the mad adventure of "Alice in Wonderland, Jr." Thursday, July 20 through July 23. Thursday through Saturday the show begins at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday the matinee begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 each or $7 for youth age 11 and under. The Madhatter's Low Tea Party will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22 and at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23. The tea will consist of two savories and two sweets along with tea.

