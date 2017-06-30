Firework sales remain strong for Independence Day

Brantley Martin, 3, carefully places his selection of a box of fireworks in his mother, Sierra Martin's basket Monday afternoon while the two were shopping for fireworks for the Fourth of July at Hale Fireworks on east U.S. Highway 50. The family, from Ashland, came to spend the holiday weekend with their relatives in Sedalia. Sierra Martin added that while Brantley was too young to shoot the fireworks, he loves the sounds and bright colors of the displays.

