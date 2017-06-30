Firework sales remain strong for Independence Day -
Brantley Martin, 3, carefully places his selection of a box of fireworks in his mother, Sierra Martin's basket Monday afternoon while the two were shopping for fireworks for the Fourth of July at Hale Fireworks on east U.S. Highway 50. The family, from Ashland, came to spend the holiday weekend with their relatives in Sedalia. Sierra Martin added that while Brantley was too young to shoot the fireworks, he loves the sounds and bright colors of the displays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|so stop telling people they're Schizophrenic wh...
|Jun 19
|Donald
|3
|El mexican
|Jun 17
|Rick
|5
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Jun '17
|Watch Full Eye
|69
|Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Michelle
|3
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC