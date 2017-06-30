Elected officials serve community at Fourth of July Picnic

Pettis County Presiding Commissioner, David Dick, left, instructs Megan Page, 4th Ward Sedalia City Councilwoman on some of the finer points of grilling hot dogs Tuesday morning at the 11th Annual Sedalia Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Picnic hosted at Centennial Park. Page, who was elected to her seat on the council in April said this was her first time trying her skills at the grill adding, "it was hot, but a lot of fun."

