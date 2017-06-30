Elected officials serve community at Fourth of July Picnic -
Pettis County Presiding Commissioner, David Dick, left, instructs Megan Page, 4th Ward Sedalia City Councilwoman on some of the finer points of grilling hot dogs Tuesday morning at the 11th Annual Sedalia Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Picnic hosted at Centennial Park. Page, who was elected to her seat on the council in April said this was her first time trying her skills at the grill adding, "it was hot, but a lot of fun."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|so stop telling people they're Schizophrenic wh...
|Jun 19
|Donald
|3
|El mexican
|Jun 17
|Rick
|5
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Jun '17
|Watch Full Eye
|69
|Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Michelle
|3
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC