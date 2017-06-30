Dr. Cannadaya s eczema cure, part 2
Sedalia dermatologist Dr. Julian Cannaday achieved fame and wealth treating eczema, a skin disease marked by rough, itchy, scaly patches on the skin. In the book he wrote advocating his treatment for eczema, he questioned the currently available treatments and the doctors who prescribed them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|so stop telling people they're Schizophrenic wh...
|Jun 19
|Donald
|3
|El mexican
|Jun 17
|Rick
|5
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Jun '17
|Watch Full Eye
|69
|Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Michelle
|3
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC