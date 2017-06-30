Cliffa s notes: Bone up on July 4 trivia
The July 4 holiday is a people magnet, bringing family, friends and strangers together for a variety of celebrations and events. In Sedalia alone, you can start your day with the Firecracker Mile at the fairgrounds , catch the parade downtown, check out at the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at Centennial Park, take a dip in the Liberty Park pool for half price admission, then catch a nap before heading back out to the fairgrounds for the Dirt Road Addiction concert and fireworks display.
