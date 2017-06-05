Work starting on new Sedalia subdivision -
The Gables, a new housing subdivision, will be located on Cambridge Drive between state Route B and 32nd Street, behind Memorial Park Cemetery and neighboring subdivision Cambridge Village. Phase one lots are now for sale.
Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
