Waters sentenced for 2015 bank robbery -
David O. Waters III, 28, was found guilty of first degree robbery at the conclusion of a one-day jury trial April 20 at the Pettis County Courthouse. According to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer, Waters was sentenced Monday morning to 16 years in the Department of Corrections during a hearing at the courthouse.
