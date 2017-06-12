Walter Anniversary
Wiley Walter and Helen F. Biery were married June 14, 1952, by the Rev. W.P. Arnold at the East Sedalia Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|so stop telling people they're Schizophrenic wh...
|20 hr
|Veronica
|1
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Jun 3
|Watch Full Eye
|69
|Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16)
|May 28
|Michelle
|3
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Mommy
|31
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC