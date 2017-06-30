Summer gas prices hitting 2005 levels -
As many Sedalians head to the lake for the Fourth of July weekend, motorists will notice surprisingly low summer gas prices. As of Thursday afternoon, the average price of gas in Sedalia was $1.90 per gallon, much lower than the national average of $2.24 per gallon, according to AAA.
