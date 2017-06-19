Several streets to close for resurfac...

Several streets to close for resurfacing in Northeast Sedalia -

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

A major street resurfacing project on 43 blocks of city streets began in northeast Sedalia in late May and is anticipated to be complete by Sept. 1. The area is bounded on the west by North Veteran's Memorial Drive, on the east by North Depp Avenue, on the south by East Howard Street and on the north by East Tower Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
El mexican Sat Rick 5
so stop telling people they're Schizophrenic wh... Sat Rick 2
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Jun 3 Watch Full Eye 69
Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16) May 28 Michelle 3
Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges... May '17 Veronica 1
"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ... May '17 Veronica 1
How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon... May '17 Veronica 1
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC