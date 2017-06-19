Several streets to close for resurfacing in Northeast Sedalia -
A major street resurfacing project on 43 blocks of city streets began in northeast Sedalia in late May and is anticipated to be complete by Sept. 1. The area is bounded on the west by North Veteran's Memorial Drive, on the east by North Depp Avenue, on the south by East Howard Street and on the north by East Tower Street.
