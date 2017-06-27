Several injured in Monday wrecks
Patrol reports show the crash occurred 6 miles north of Vienna on U.S. 63 at County Road 209 around 2:24 p.m. Brittany Jones, 17, of Meta, failed to negotiate a curve on the wet roadway, lost control of her vehicle, went off the left side of the road and struck a ditch before overturning. Jones and a passenger, Taner Helton, 19, Vienna, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle.
