Sedaliaa s social problems in 1875
When the Reverend Van Wagner of the Congregational Church gave his "Annual Sermon" in January 1875, he praised Sedalia's growth, commented on what he saw as a low crime rate, encouraged churches to be more welcoming, and denounced racial segregation and the high cost of living. He also identified what he considered to be Sedalia's two greatest problems - tobacco and alcohol.
