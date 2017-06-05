Sedalia shooting suspect arrested in Chicago -
The Sedalia Police Department has reported one of two suspects wanted in connection to a December shooting has been arrested. According to SPD on Tuesday, Maurice Harper Jr., 21, of Sedalia, was located and arrested in Chicago, Illinois.
