Sedalia Rental Inspection Committee talks inspector certification class

Wednesday afternoon's Sedalia Rental Inspection Committee meeting focused on a potential program to train and certify rental inspectors, as previously discussed during the April meeting. In April, committee members agreed the best course of action in getting rental inspectors was to offer a city-sponsored certification course for anyone interested, then those who completed the course would be included on an approved list given to landlords.

