Sedalia man sentenced for 2016 assault -
Mark C. Brandolese, 50, was convicted May 4 of second degree domestic assault and armed criminal action at the conclusion of a two-day trial at the Pettis County Courthouse. He was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for domestic assault and 10 years for armed criminal action in the Department of Corrections to be served concurrently.
