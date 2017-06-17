Sedalia man killed in wreck -

Sedalia man killed in wreck -

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Sedalia Democrat

A Sedalia man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday in Pettis County on Green Road, east of state Route U. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at around 1:42 a.m., Greg A. Butler, 36, was killed when his 2000 Chevrolet was traveling east on Green Road when he lost control of his vehicle and travelled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene by Pettis County Coroner Skip Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
El mexican 21 hr Rick 5
so stop telling people they're Schizophrenic wh... 21 hr Rick 2
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Jun 3 Watch Full Eye 69
Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16) May 28 Michelle 3
Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges... May '17 Veronica 1
"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ... May '17 Veronica 1
How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon... May '17 Veronica 1
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,178 • Total comments across all topics: 281,853,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC