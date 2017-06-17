Sedalia man killed in wreck

A Sedalia man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday in Pettis County on Green Road, east of state Route U. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at around 1:42 a.m., Greg A. Butler, 36, was killed when his 2000 Chevrolet was traveling east on Green Road when he lost control of his vehicle and travelled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene by Pettis County Coroner Skip Smith.

