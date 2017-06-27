Sedalia man killed in Tuesday morning crash

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Terry D. Dabney, 36, of Marshfield, was driving a Kenworth north on U.S. Highway 65, four-tenths of a mile south of state Route V, when his vehicle struck the rear of a northbound tractor driven by Charles C. Griggs, 73. Griggs' vehicle overturned and he was ejected. The tractor came to rest on its side, partially blocking the right lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.