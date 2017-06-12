Sedalia in a path of totalitya for Aug. 21 total eclipse - 5:11 pm updated:

Sedalia in a path of totalitya for Au...

Sedalia in a path of totalitya for Aug. 21 total eclipse

A map of the United States from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provides a view of the path for the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse. At approximately 1:11 p.m. Pettis County residents and visitors will have the chance to witness a total solar eclipse, which last occurred in Missouri in 1869.

