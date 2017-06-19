Sedalia Concert Band begins summer se...

Sedalia Concert Band begins summer season Thursday -

A member of the Sedalia Concert Band prepares to play "The Blues Brothers Revue" during a practice session Thursday night at Convention Hall in Liberty Park. The 2017 Sedalia Concert Band summer season will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Convention Hall.

