Sedalia City Council to talk parks, finances, animal shelter -
During the pre-council meeting, council will hear a monthly financial update from Finance Director Kelvin Shaw, a Parks and Recreation Department financial update from Director Mark Hewett and an update from City Administrator Gary Edwards on council's January planning session goals. Council will also review Change Order 2 from Lehman Construction LLC for $2,880.82 for the U.S. Highway 50/Oak Grove Lane intersection improvements project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
