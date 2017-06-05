Sedalia City Council to discuss U.S. Highway 50/Oak Grove Lane intersection project -
As work progresses on the U.S. Highway 50/Oak Grove Lane intersection, the Sedalia City Council will be voting on a change order related to the project during tonight's meeting. Council will review Change Order 1 for $14,958.84 from Lehman Construction LLC for the U.S. Highway 50/Oak Grove Lane intersection improvements project.
