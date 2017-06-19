Search committee reviews applicants for Sedalia-Pettis County EMA director -
Pettis County and Sedalia are steps closer to hiring a new director for the Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency. With more than 50 applicants from across the United States, the search committee is now in the process of narrowing the list of applicants down for consideration and a final selection, according to James Theisen, Pettis County 911 Coordinator and chairman of the search committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|so stop telling people they're Schizophrenic wh...
|Mon
|Donald
|3
|El mexican
|Jun 17
|Rick
|5
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Jun 3
|Watch Full Eye
|69
|Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16)
|May 28
|Michelle
|3
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC