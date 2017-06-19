Search committee reviews applicants for Sedalia-Pettis County EMA director

Pettis County and Sedalia are steps closer to hiring a new director for the Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency. With more than 50 applicants from across the United States, the search committee is now in the process of narrowing the list of applicants down for consideration and a final selection, according to James Theisen, Pettis County 911 Coordinator and chairman of the search committee.

